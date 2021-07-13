Advertisement

Illegal drugs hidden in individual peanut shells in Memphis

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers seized 489 grams of methamphetamine in Memphis, according to CBPO.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Officers intercepted a shipment containing peanuts that were filled with methamphetamine at the Area Port of Memphis on June 29, according to CBPOs.

The shipment’s manifest read “REGIONAL BREAD ROASTED PEANUTS REGIONAL DUST SWEET MADE OF CORN,” and was scheduled to go from Mexico to East Texas.

Officers report an x-ray was used to reveal inconsistencies within in the container that was filled with bags of peanuts and other food items. They cracked open the peanuts that were filled with a white crystal substance and tested it which resulted in 489 grams of methamphetamine being seized.

“If an average dose of meth is 0.2 grams, and last 6-8 hours in the body, my officers prevented 2,445 doses and about 15,000 hours of dangerous drug highs that lead to reckless behavior, overdose and a danger to those around the user,” said Area Port Director Michael Neipert.

The Area Port of Memphis is patrolled by the CBP’s New Orleans Office which covers all ports in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee.

“My experienced officers long ago lost all surprise at the smuggling methods they encounter every shift,” said Neipert. “Narcotics in fruit, nuts, baked goods, shoes, toys and all kinds of other items disguised as gifts or other legitimate shipments fly through the express consignment world. I’m proud we were able to keep this shipment from getting to its destination.”

