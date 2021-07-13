International Space Station to pass over Knoxville multiple times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to NASA, the International Space Station (ISS) will be visible in Knoxville various times from Monday, July 12th through Tuesday, July 27th.

The International Space Station will look like a bright star or an airplane but will not have flashing lights or change direction, according to officials. It will also be moving much faster than a typical airplane.

Maximum Visibility will last from less than 1 minute to 7 minutes per sighting time before crossing below the horizon.

The max height, measured in degrees, will range from 10 to 90 degrees in the sky. For reference, the horizon is at zero and directly overhead is at ninety degrees, according to NASA.

You can find your time and location at spotthestation.nasa.gov/sightings.

