International Space Station to pass over Knoxville multiple times

You will be able to see the International Space Station multiple times over the next two weeks.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to NASA, the International Space Station (ISS)  will be visible in Knoxville various times from Monday, July 12th through Tuesday, July 27th.

The International Space Station will look like a bright star or an airplane but will not have flashing lights or change direction, according to officials. It will also be moving much faster than a typical airplane.

Maximum Visibility will last from less than 1 minute to 7 minutes per sighting time before crossing below the horizon.

The max height, measured in degrees, will range from 10 to 90 degrees in the sky. For reference, the horizon is at zero and directly overhead is at ninety degrees, according to NASA.

You can find your time and location at spotthestation.nasa.gov/sightings.

In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
