Knoxville Adult Hokey League raises money for non-profit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “Team USA vs Team Canada” played by the Knoxville Adult Hockey League at Cool Sports in Farragut raised $500 for the Knoxville Amateur Hockey Association (KAHA). KAHA is a local nonprofit that introduces hockey to Knoxville’s youth.

Canadian natives who live in Knoxville made up Team Canada. American skaters that play in the local Farragut league made up Team USA.

“This series provided a fun way to show some national pride while raising money for a good cause,” event organizer Brian Andrea said. “When the players put their jerseys on, it was a reminder that even though they were in Knoxville, they were representing their country for the night.”

Age and skill levels varied throughout both teams but all shared passion. The southeast region of the country is not well-known for hockey and southern U.S. states only have 10 active players, according to a news release by officials.

“Many of the players in our league give back their time teaching and coaching kids in the community,” Andrea said. “Some kids really want to play hockey and if their parents never did, it’s nice KAHA is available for them to pursue their passion. Also, families can’t always afford hockey gear, so we’re thrilled to have raised money to help.”

Team Canada’s Cohen Adair started skating at the age of three in his backyard. He also finds Knoxville’s hockey community unique after having lived in many major cities.

“It’s nice that wherever you go, there is always some kind of hockey community,” Adair said. “In major cities, hockey is much bigger, but what I love about Knoxville is that because it is a small group, you know most everyone who plays hockey here. You get closer to one another.”

Cool Sports, located in Farragut, donated ice time Friday, July 9 and Sunday, July 11 for the games. Admiral Pub, also located in Farragut, made a donation toward the special jerseys for the series.

Team Canada won game one 6 to 3. Team USA won game two 7 to 4. The series will return next summer.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.