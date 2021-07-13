Knoxville Police searching for person of interest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for the man pictured.

Officers say the man stole a large amount of copper with two others in the 1000 block of Mitchell Street on July 7. They were seen in a late 90s model Chevrolet pickup truck according to KPD.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

