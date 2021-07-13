Advertisement

Knoxville Police searching for person of interest

Knoxville Police Department investigators are searching for a suspect of a theft.
KPD searching for suspect
KPD searching for suspect(KPD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for the man pictured.

Officers say the man stole a large amount of copper with two others in the 1000 block of Mitchell Street on July 7. They were seen in a late 90s model Chevrolet pickup truck according to KPD.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Pastor of Summer Wells speaks on girl’s disappearance
Missing teen
Teen missing out of Sevier Co.
KPD responds to shooting
Two shot and one dead in Alcoa Highway shooting
Travis Lee Griffith
Middle school teacher and coach indicted for stealing gas
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine

Latest News

Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup...
‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation
Rural Metro Fire responding to mine collapse
One dead, two injured in mine collapse, Rural Metro Fire reports
Drugs hidden in peanuts
Illegal drugs hidden in individual peanut shells in Memphis
Tracking scattered rain and storms today.
Some storms again today ahead of a hotter couple of days