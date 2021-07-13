Knoxville pro making a difference with youth golf

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville resident and PGA TOUR winner, Scott Stallings, led a day filled with great golf, food, and fun benefitting The Scott Stallings Kids Play Free Junior Golf Initiative (KPF). To help raise money for the program, Stallings held a benefit golf tournament at Holston Hills Country Club on Monday.

Regarding the program Stallings told WVLT Sports, “Knoxville has embraced it very well. We have 30 teams out here today, and hopefully continue to grow the program we’re gonna do about just over 25,000 rounds 2021 and hopefully progress and continue to build out facilities and and learn more and give kids a chance to learn for a game that’s taught me a lot

All money raised funds free rounds of golf for Knoxville area youth at Concord Park Par 3 and Beverly Park Par 3 Golf Courses.

