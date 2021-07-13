Advertisement

Knoxville pro making a difference with youth golf

Benefit Tourney assists Scott Stallings with Kids Play Free Junior Golf Initiative
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville resident and PGA TOUR winner, Scott Stallings, led a day filled with great golf, food, and fun benefitting The Scott Stallings Kids Play Free Junior Golf Initiative (KPF). To help raise money for the program, Stallings held a benefit golf tournament at Holston Hills Country Club on Monday.

Regarding the program Stallings told WVLT Sports, “Knoxville has embraced it very well. We have 30 teams out here today, and hopefully continue to grow the program we’re gonna do about just over 25,000 rounds 2021 and hopefully progress and continue to build out facilities and and learn more and give kids a chance to learn for a game that’s taught me a lot

All money raised funds free rounds of golf for Knoxville area youth at Concord Park Par 3 and Beverly Park Par 3 Golf Courses.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD responds to shooting
Two shot and one dead in Alcoa Highway shooting
Troy James Wells Jr.
Names released in Jefferson County shooting
West Knoxville Bear
Bear makes West Knoxville neighborhood home
A tick
Entomologist warns about tickborne meat allergy
McNeil played for the Vols from 2012 to 2015, starting in 41 games during his time on Rocky Top.
Tennessee mourns the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil

Latest News

Fair resumes after year long break during pandemic
Anderson County fair kicks off after year long hiatus
PGA Tour pro
Scott Stallings
Top Tennessee vaccination official fired
Volunteers rebuilding the sanctuary of Roe Junction Baptist Church
Morristown church is “rising from the ashes”