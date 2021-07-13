Laurel Falls trail could see improvements

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a quarter of million people hike laurel falls trail each year and that many tourists has lead to safety concerns for those using it. Now, Great Smoky Mountains National Park wants to hear what you think would make the experience better.

On Tuesday, the Wilson family from Ohio decided to make the almost mile and a half walk to see Laurel Falls. The family quickly noticed they were not the only ones trying to see a waterfall.

“Great trail. Pretty busy, but a lot of fun for the kids,” said Chad Wilson. “The area it’s kind of limited for the amount of people so it’s a little crowded to get across the bridge into the landing.”

The Wilsons park about half a mile away from the trailhead. Rangers say that’s not uncommon if you arrive after 10 a.m. It’s also one of the issues they’ve identified.

Ranges not only want to look at a better experience on Laurel Falls Trail, but also how you get there, people are parking up to a mile and a half away, and hiking to the trailhead, which ranger say is creating a dangerous situation.

“On this very busy road, and it’s one of the few paved paths in the park. And so it certainly has a lot going for it and so we’ve definitely seen an increase in visitation there just as we’ve seen across the park,” said Caitlin Worth with Great Smoky Mountains National Park. “There is a tremendous amount of use of Laurel Falls we see, you know, parking, up to a mile from the trailhead down either side of the road there and so we do we see a tremendous amount of use, especially during the core hours of the day.”

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is now taking user feedback to make the experience better through August 7. .

A virtual public meeting to discuss the Laurel Falls Trail Management Plan and answer any questions about the process will take place on Thursday, July 22 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (ET). During the first 30 minutes of the meeting, the NPS will present an overview of the proposal with the remainder of the meeting reserved for a question and answer session. It is recommended that participants join the meeting 5 to 10 minutes early to test audio and internet connections.

Additionally, participants are welcome to call in on listen only mode, and not view the presentation, by dialing (312) 626-6799 and entering passcode 83225451780#.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.