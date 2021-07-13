Advertisement

Missing autistic man

The Knoxville Sheriff’s Department deputies are searching for a missing 20-year-old autistic man.
Missing 20-year-old
Missing 20-year-old(KCSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Sherriff’s Major Crime Unit detectives are searching for a missing 20-year-old autistic man, according to KCSD.

Robert William Blair JR. is 5′9, 160-170 lbs. and went missing from Mountain Pass Lane around 4:05 p.m. Tuesday. Blair may be confused or upset.

Any contact or sightings please contact KCSO Major Crimes Unit at 865-215-2243.

