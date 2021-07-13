More scattered storms before the heat cranks back up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered to spotty showers and storms continue for about one more day before we get a small break from the rain but we look to crank up the heat as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few scattered downpours are possible this evening. We’ll see those mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping to 86.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue throughout the day on Wednesday. I think we see some of those showers more throughout the morning to mid-day hours and then start to dry out and clear out later in the evening. Highs will get to 88 degrees.

LOOKING AHEADs.

If you’re looking for more heat and sunshine, then Thursday is the best looking day. We’ll still have isolated rain and storms develop, but they’re more likely along our elevation changes. Highs will be near 92 but with that higher humidity, it could be feeling a lot warmer.

A few showers and storms return to the higher elevations Friday. Friday will also be a steamy one as well with highs getting near 91.

Those scattered showers and thunderstorms return just in time for the weekend. The best chance for rain this weekend looks to be on Sunday but both days have a chance of seeing those pop-up storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Saturday but low to mid-80s on Sunday. Those rain chances continue into the new week.

Tuesday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

