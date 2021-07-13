Morristown church is “rising from the ashes”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In March of 2020, Roe Junction Baptist Church caught fire after an alleged lightning strike hit the steeple. Now volunteers from all over the country are working together to rebuild it.

Traveling nearly 12 hours from Eudora, Kansas to help out is Roger Newton. When asked why he decided to volunteer, he says he simply wanted to.

“We all love Jesus, and if we can help this community with a new church then we’re doing our duties,” shared Newton.

Serving as a deacon at the church, Louie Spradling says being able to see the large number of volunteers helping to rebuild up the sanctuary makes him happy.

“It’s exciting, it’s really exciting to see it and to see how it’s coming together and to meet these people from all these places and getting to hear people’s stories,” says Spradling.

The congregation hopes to be back in the sanctuary by the end of the summer.

New volunteers are needed each week. To volunteer, or to help monetarily email casmith1989@gmail.com or RJMBC@outlook.com.

You can keep up with the progress of the rebuild by joining the Roe Junction Baptist Church Rebuild Group on Facebook.

