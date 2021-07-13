Nine UT head coaches sign contract extensions
UT Baseball Head Coach Tony Vitello and eight other head coaches signed contract extensions.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced Tuesday that nine head coaches at The University of Tennessee finalized contract extensions.
Six of the nine coaches who earned extensions lead teams whose championship season takes place in the spring. The other three coaches oversee winter sports.
“First, I’d like to acknowledge the fact that I inherited a very impressive roster of head coaches when I arrived at Tennessee back in January,” White said. “That’s a credit to those who came before me. Extending contracts for successful coaches is one indicator of a healthy athletics program, and we plan on continuing to be aggressive with extensions and rewarding success moving forward.”
During the 2020-2021 season, 11 Tennessee teams finished their season ranked in the national top 25. Tennessee was also one of only three Division I schools nationwide to advance in the NCAA Tournament in men’s and woman’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, rowing, softball and baseball.
Here is the list of coaches who got those extensions:
Baseball Coach Tony Vitello’s contract now runs through the 2026 season.
Men’s Basketball Coach Rick Barns was extended by two years and runs through the 2025-2026 season.
Rowing Coach Lisa Glenn’s contract now runs through June of 2024.
Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kellie Harper’s two-year extension brings her contract term through the 2025-2026 campaign.
Swimming and Diving Coach Matt Kredich’s contract was extended through the 2025-2026 season.
Women’s Tennis Coach Alison Ojeda has extended her contract after UT posted nine shutouts and earned nine wins against ranked opponents this spring.
Men’s Golf Coach Brennan Webb signed an extension through June of 2026.
Softball Coach Karen Weekly’s contract extension runs through the 2025 season.
Men’s Tennis Coach Chris Woodruff’s contract extension runs through June of 2026.
”I am excited to work with these talented leaders to ensure that our programs continue building toward our bold, ambitious future. We want to support and maintain high graduation rates and championship aspirations—conference and national—across all of our sports. Great days are ahead of us, Vol Nation,” said White.
