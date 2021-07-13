Nine UT head coaches sign contract extensions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced Tuesday that nine head coaches at The University of Tennessee finalized contract extensions.

Six of the nine coaches who earned extensions lead teams whose championship season takes place in the spring. The other three coaches oversee winter sports.

“First, I’d like to acknowledge the fact that I inherited a very impressive roster of head coaches when I arrived at Tennessee back in January,” White said. “That’s a credit to those who came before me. Extending contracts for successful coaches is one indicator of a healthy athletics program, and we plan on continuing to be aggressive with extensions and rewarding success moving forward.”

During the 2020-2021 season, 11 Tennessee teams finished their season ranked in the national top 25. Tennessee was also one of only three Division I schools nationwide to advance in the NCAA Tournament in men’s and woman’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, rowing, softball and baseball.

🖋 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐓 𝐄𝐗𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒@AD_DannyWhite announced contract extensions for 9 head coaches on Tuesday evening.https://t.co/px8ifTEKyH — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) July 13, 2021

Here is the list of coaches who got those extensions:

Baseball Coach Tony Vitello’s contract now runs through the 2026 season.