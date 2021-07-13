Advertisement

Obed Wild & Scenic River offering short summer evening courses

The Obed Wild & Scenic River and Roane State will offer short summer classes on nature.
Children paddling
Children paddling(Obed Wild & Scenic River)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Obed Wild & Scenic River and Roane State Community College will offer four short summer evening courses on the Night Sky, Cell Phone Photography, Rock Climbing and Paddling, according to a release by officials. The classes will be held at Roane State Morgan County Campus which is located at 150 Longview Drive, Wartburg, TN.

Below are the times of the classes:

  • Wednesday, July 14 at 9 p.m.  - Night Sky Viewing
  • Monday, July 19 at 7 p.m. - Cell Phone Photography
  • Thursday, August 5 at 7 p.m. - Beginners Guide Rock Climbing
  • Thursday, August 12 at 7 p.m. - Introduction to Paddling

The night sky viewing class will be outside and feature discussions on light pollution and ecosystems.

The cell phone photography class will feature ways to connect to nature through photography and creative expression, the release said.

The rock climbing class will be for beginners. Class-goers will learn about rock climbing techniques and equipment.

The paddling class will help new paddlers learn how to spot optimal flow levels and how to use paddling equipment, according to the release.

Classes are open to all, free and no registration is required. Those who want to learn more can call the Obed Wild and Scenic River at (423) 346-6294.

