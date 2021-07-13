Advertisement

One dead, two injured in mine collapse, Rural Metro Fire reports

Two workers have been injured and one killed in a collapse at the Nyrstar Mine in Mascot.
Rural Metro Fire responding to mine collapse
Rural Metro Fire responding to mine collapse(Rural Metro Fire)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two workers have been injured and one has died in a collapse at the Nyrstar Mine on 2160 Immel Road, according to Rural Metro Fire officials.

Both workers are being transported to UT Medical Center, according to Rural Metro Fire firefighters.

Rural Metro Fire along with Knox County Rescue and American Medical Response are responding to the call that came in at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Pastor of Summer Wells speaks on girl’s disappearance
Missing teen
Teen missing out of Sevier Co.
KPD responds to shooting
Two shot and one dead in Alcoa Highway shooting
Travis Lee Griffith
Middle school teacher and coach indicted for stealing gas
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine

Latest News

KPD searching for suspect
Knoxville Police searching for person of interest
Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup...
‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation
Drugs hidden in peanuts
Illegal drugs hidden in individual peanut shells in Memphis
Tracking scattered rain and storms today.
Some storms again today ahead of a hotter couple of days