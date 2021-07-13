One dead, two injured in mine collapse, Rural Metro Fire reports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two workers have been injured and one has died in a collapse at the Nyrstar Mine on 2160 Immel Road, according to Rural Metro Fire officials.

Both workers are being transported to UT Medical Center, according to Rural Metro Fire firefighters.

Rural Metro Fire along with Knox County Rescue and American Medical Response are responding to the call that came in at 1 p.m.

Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue and AMR are at a Nystar Mine in Mascot, where two workers have been injured in a collapse. Both workers are being brought to the surface now by mine rescue personnel. pic.twitter.com/GSZ8UefqgS — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) July 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.