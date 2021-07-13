One dead, two injured in mine collapse, Rural Metro Fire reports
Two workers have been injured and one killed in a collapse at the Nyrstar Mine in Mascot.
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two workers have been injured and one has died in a collapse at the Nyrstar Mine on 2160 Immel Road, according to Rural Metro Fire officials.
Both workers are being transported to UT Medical Center, according to Rural Metro Fire firefighters.
Rural Metro Fire along with Knox County Rescue and American Medical Response are responding to the call that came in at 1 p.m.
