Pigeon Forge fire chief suspended for responding to fire after drinking

The chief of the Pigeon Forge fire department was suspended for three days for drinking an alcoholic beverage.
Tony L. Watson
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Tony Watson of the Pigeon Forge fire department was suspended for drinking an alcoholic beverage before responding to a fire July 5.

Chief Watson was suspended for three days, officials said.

Watson made a statement about the incident, saying he disappointed his fellow firefighters.

“It is with great remorse and regret that I have disappointed my fellow firefighters, Pigeon Forge’s city management, our community, my friends and most especially, my family,” he said. “I take full responsibility for the consumption of an alcoholic beverage on July 5 and subsequently responding to a fire scene later that night. Moving forward, this will not happen again as I work to rebuild the trust that I jeopardized with this lapse in judgement.”

Watson will return to duty on July 14, officials said.

