Some storms again today ahead of a hotter couple of days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain and storms are developing and moving through at times Tuesday and Wednesday, but tapering off briefly. We have a couple of hotter days to end the week, before batches of thunderstorms starting streaming our way again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy with spotty showers, and a low around 70 degrees.

Scattered rain and storms develop midday through the evening today, peaking at a 40% coverage. Temperatures are looking to top out in the low to mid 80s in the Valley and Northeast, with highs closer to 80 on the Plateau. There’s a good breeze out of the Southwest up to 15 mph at times.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy still, and get back to isolated rain. We’ll start Wednesday around 69 degrees again.

LOOKING AHEAD

The timing of scattered storms for Wednesday looks to increase late morning and taper off late afternoon, peaking at a 40% coverage yet again but this timing moving Southeast across our area. We’ll find some afternoon sun and a high around 86 degrees.

If you’re looking for more heat and sunshine, then Thursday is the best looking day. We’ll still have isolated rain and storms develop, but they’re more likely along our elevation changes. Highs will be near 90 but with that higher humidity, it could be feeling a lot warmer.

A few showers and storms return to the higher elevations Friday, and continue to develop at times on into next week.

Join WVLT News for the latest track of storms from day to day. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

