Surviving monkey from Sevierville hot car death becomes office pet at animal hospital

The monkey that was left in a hot car at Sevierville’s Soaky Mountain Waterpark is now planned to become an animal hospital’s pet.
Rowdy the monkey
Rowdy the monkey(Gwen Ducre)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Appalachian Animal Hospital in Morristown has found a new office pet after treating a monkey that was left in a hot car at Soaky Mountain Waterpark.

The monkey was taken to the hospital after an Indiana couple left it and another monkey in a car on a hot car at Soaky Mountain Waterpark in June.

WVLT News spoke with an employee at the animal hospital who gave updates on the monkey’s condition. The employee told WVLT News that the monkey was alive and well and that she was “sitting here feeding him.”

The Indiana couple is not allowed to come back and retrieve the monkey, according to the employee. She said the hospital is planning to keep the monkey as an office pet.

