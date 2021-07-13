Tennessee lawmaker introduces bill to add legalization of marijuana on next year’s ballot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee state lawmaker is introducing a bill to put recreational and medical marijuana on the ballot next year.
If the bill is passed, county election commissions would include three non-binding questions related to marijuana legalization on the 2022 ballot.
- Should the state of Tennessee legalize medical marijuana?
- Should the state of Tennessee decriminalize possession of less than an ounce of marijuana?
- Should the state of Tennessee legalize and regulate commercial sales of recreational-use marijuana?
The three questions would function similarly to a public opinion poll.
