Advertisement

Top Tennessee vaccination official fired

Tennessee’s leading vaccination official has been fired amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s top vaccination official has been fired, the Associated Press reports. The official, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, had seen scrutiny from Republican lawmakers about the department’s efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines to teenagers.

Fiscus gave The Tennessean a copy of her termination letter, which does not explain why she was fired, the AP report says. Fiscus told the newspaper that she was terminated Monday only to appease state lawmakers.

The AP reached out to a state health department spokesperson, Sarah Tanksley, but she said the agency had no comments on Fiscus’ termination.

“It was my job to provide evidence-based education and vaccine access so that Tennesseans could protect themselves against COVID-19,” Fiscus told the newspaper. “I have now been terminated for doing exactly that.”

The Tennessean reports that it obtained emails that show health department officials telling county-level employees to stop teen vaccine outreach and halt teen vaccination events.

The shift in lawmakers’ attitudes follows a June legislative hearing where lawmakers criticized the health department for how it was promoting the vaccine, according to the AP.

During the hearing, Rep. Scott Cepicky presented a printout of a Facebook ad saying teens could get the vaccine, calling the agency “reprehensible” and comparing the ad to peer pressure, the AP reports.

Lawmakers named Fiscus specifically over a letter sent to vaccine providers that explained the state’s legal mechanism that allows them to vaccinate minors over 14 without parental consent. The letter explained the Mature Minor Doctrine which the AP says was in response to the providers’ questions and did not contain any new information.

According to the AP, the letter was provided by the health department’s attorney who said it had been “blessed by the governor’s office.”

Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercy said she knew of only eight times the doctrine was invoked, and three of the times were for her own children, the AP reports.

Information about the doctrine, which was introduced in 1987, can be found on the state’s website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD responds to shooting
Two shot and one dead in Alcoa Highway shooting
Troy James Wells Jr.
Names released in Jefferson County shooting
West Knoxville Bear
Bear makes West Knoxville neighborhood home
A tick
Entomologist warns about tickborne meat allergy
McNeil played for the Vols from 2012 to 2015, starting in 41 games during his time on Rocky Top.
Tennessee mourns the loss of former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil

Latest News

Fair resumes after year long break during pandemic
Anderson County fair kicks off after year long hiatus
PGA Tour pro
Knoxville pro making a difference with youth golf
PGA Tour pro
Scott Stallings
Volunteers rebuilding the sanctuary of Roe Junction Baptist Church
Morristown church is “rising from the ashes”