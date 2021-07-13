Advertisement

What events are scheduled for the Anderson County Fair?

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Fair is being held this week until Sunday, July 18th. The fair features events like fair food, rides and petting zoos. The fair is free to kids under 15 years of age everyday except Friday.

Below is a list of all the events this year’s fair will offer:

Everyday

  • 5:00 p.m.: Gates Open
  • 5:00 p.m. - Close:  Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo
  • 7:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.: A cash giveaway

Tuesday, July 13th

  • 6:00 p.m.:  Miss Tiny Tots Pageant
  • 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.:  D.J. Johnson
  • 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.: Holley Gamble Kid’s Fun Night
  • 7:00 p.m.:  Fairest of the Fair Pageant
  • 7:00 p.m.:  Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
  • 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.: Mobile Sound DJ Entertainment

Wednesday, July 14th -

  • 11:30 a.m.: Senior Citizen Entertainment
  • 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.: Living Heritage Demonstration: 4-H Biscuit Making
  • 12:30 p.m.: Senior Citizen Day
  • 1:30 p.m.: Free Ice Cream
  • 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.: 4-H Showcase
  • 6:00 p.m.: James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides)
  • 7:00 p.m.: Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
  • 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.: Taylor Abbott and the Solway Ridge Band

Thursday, July 15th

  • 6:00 p.m.: James Game Amusement (Pay One Price for rides)
  • 6:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.: Joe Lasher
  • 7:00 p.m.: Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
  • 7:00 p.m.: Truck Pull – Dash for Cash
  • 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.: Marlee Hart and the Bonfire Blue Band

Friday, July 16th

  • 5:30 p.m.: Open Sheep, Lamb Show (Barn on the Fairgrounds)
  • 6:00 p.m.: James Game Amusement (Pay One Price for rides)
  • 7:00 p.m.: Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
  • 7:00 p.m.: Truck Pull – Dash for Cash
  • 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.: The Coveralls
  • 9:00 p.m. “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $250
  • 10:00 p.m. “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY - $500
  • 11:00 p.m. “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500

Saturday, July 17th

  • 6:00 p.m. - Open Beef Show (Underwood - McRae Pavilion)
  • 7:00 p.m. - Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
  • 7:00 p.m. - Willow Mae opening for The Chillbillies
  • 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The Chillbillies
  • 7:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. - CASH GIVEAWAY
  • 8:00 p.m. - “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $250
  • 9:00 p.m. - “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $250
  • 10:00 p.m. “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500
  • 11:00 p.m. “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500

Sunday, July 18th

  • 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. - Pick up Exhibits

For the complete event schedule, visit: https://andersoncountyfairtn.com/schedule-of-events/.

