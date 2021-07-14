50 days till Football Time in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well Vol nation, the countdown is on till kickoff of the inaugural season for new Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel. July 14th marks 50 days until the Vols open the new season against the Bowling Green Falcons. The hype actually began after the stroke of midnight with Tennessee day as part of the SEC Network Takeover.

The schedule of events are rapidly approaching. Getting underway next Monday in Hoover, Alabama, it’s the annual SEC Football Media days which were on hiatus last summer due to the pandemic. The Vols will make their appearance at Media Days on Tuesday July 20th,. it will be the first time there for Heupel representing Tennessee as its head football coach.

Coach Heupel will be accompanied by a a couple players, who along with their teammates, will report back to campus on August 3rd. The first day of Fall camp or preseason practice for the big orange is scheduled for the next day on August the 4th.

Certainly familiar with this time of year is former and longtime Sports Information Director Bud Ford, who now serves in an important role as UT Athletics Historian.

Ford, the former and longtime Sports Information Director at Tennessee, played a key role in Peyton Manning’s progression through his years on Rocky Top. We spoke with Ford about that and what he had to say will be a part of our special report on August 7th paying tribute to the Vol legend as he prepares to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

As for now it’s all about getting ready for the new season with will include a number of new players. In fact, the 2021 football roster was released by the school on Wednesday.

