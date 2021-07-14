Doctors plea for child vaccinations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - School starts up soon and doctors plea for parents to get back to school check ups ensuring kids’ vaccinations are up to date. One West Tennessee pediatrician emphasized how important vaccines are.

“That’s really important that the more we protect everyone the better everyone is going to be protected,” said Dr. Kathryn Edwards, who’s worked on developing safe and effective vaccines for 40 years.

She said COVID-19 vaccines for people 12 to 15 years old have been researched extensively.

Edwards explained, “I definitely feel that it is very effective in the studies that were recently released in children. All of the children that got the vaccine in that age group were protected against COVID.”

Dr. Martha Buchanan, Knox County Health Department Director, urged parents to check in with their kids’ doctors.

“Vaccines have been here, are going to be here, they are an important part of your child’s health. Have a conversation with your child’s pediatrician, and make a decision as a parent on whether you get your child vaccinated,” said Buchanan.

Masks will not be required for any Knox County Schools students or employees, but anyone can wear one.

“I think parents have to look at their own situation, their child’s health and vaccination status and make a decision about whether a child should wear a mask to school,” said Buchanan.

As for social distancing Edwards said it depended on the environment.

“Only if you’re in a community where a large percentage of the individuals are vaccinated and there’s very little disease you may be at very low risk of getting disease even if you’re not vaccinated,” said Edwards.

Other policies changing at KCS include visitors will be allowed and contact tracing will not be conducted.

School starts back August 9th.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.