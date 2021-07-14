Few storms today, hotter break before more waves of rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a few showers and storms moving into our area today. We’ll see spotty pop-ups on the hotter days, but by the weekend more organized batches of rain and storms start moving through.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy with spotty showers. Temperatures start the day at a seasonable 69 degrees.

We have partly cloudy views today, with a few showers and storms headed our way for the midday to early afternoon timeframe. Flowing up from the Southwest, these reach the Southern Plateau, Valley and Southern Smoky Mountains, but become more isolated for the rest of our area. Temperatures warm to the upper 80s, but the humidity makes it feel 5 degrees warmer in the shade.

Tonight is looking partly cloudy to mostly clear, with a coupe of showers possible early. Temperatures cool to around 69 degrees again.

LOOKING AHEAD

If you’re looking for more heat and sunshine, then Thursday is the best looking day. We’ll still have isolated rain and storms develop, but they’re more likely along our elevation changes in the afternoon. Highs will be near 92, but with that humidity is still a factor so stay hydrated!

A few showers and storms return to the higher elevations Friday, but staying spotty in the Valley with a high around 91 degrees.

Those scattered showers and thunderstorms return just in time for the weekend. We’re looking at more batches to move through at times Saturday through Monday. This gives us a better rainfall potential to help chip away at that deficit and near drought conditions in our area.

