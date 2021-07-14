Advertisement

Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival returns

The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival will return to Townsend next month.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival will host its fourth year on August 21.

The 2021 event will return to the Townsend Visitors Center which is located 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event is going to feature food trucks, local vendors and kid-friendly activities which include face painting and rock climbing. Live entertainment, local crafters and tethered balloon rides are also expected to be featured as long as weather permits.

“After a tough year for so many, and having to cancel in 2020, we have spent months making sure this event is our best one, yet,” said CEO of Oldham Hospitality Mark Oldham. “We are fortunate to be able to host this event against the backdrop of Townsend’s scenery, and appreciate everyone’s hard work in making the event possible.  The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival will create unforgettable memories and experiences for attendees for years to come.”

Event officials are encouraging guests to book their stay in Blount County and the Townsend area in advance, due to the growing population of attendees. Visit www.smokymountains.org/plan-your-trip for a list of accommodations, places to eat and other activities in the area.

Festival admission is $5. Parking is available for purchase in advance or on-site for $25. As weather permits, tethered rides are available for $25 per rider.

VIP packages are also available for $150.00 per person. The package includes festival parking, shaded tent seating, First Flight Tethered Rides, dinner provided by CJ’s Tacos, beer and non-alcoholic beverage service, exclusive restrooms and a festival t-shirt.

If interested in more information on the Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival, visit gsmballoonfest.com.

