Heat cranks back up with a small rain break

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The hotter days are back! The good news is they don’t stick around for long but the bad news is the rain chances increase as those temperatures drop a little bit.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are seeing a few thunderstorms this evening. Most of these storms are slow-moving and are producing some lightning. Watch out for some localized flooding issues if you get caught in one of those slow-moving storms. Temperatures will drop to 69 degrees overnight.

Highs are expected to get near 92 degrees on Thursday! We will see those mostly sunny skies with the chance for a stray shower mainly along our elevation changes in the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few showers and storms return to the higher elevations Friday but staying spotty in the Valley with a high around 91 degrees.

Those scattered showers and thunderstorms return just in time for the weekend. We’re looking at more batches to move through at times Saturday through Monday. This gives us a better rainfall potential to help chip away at that deficit and near drought conditions in our area. The best chance for rain this weekend looks to be on Sunday so if you are trying to make plans outside Saturday looks a little bit better. Keep the WVLT weather app handy though!

Wednesday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

