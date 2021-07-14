House Hunting | What relators say about the tight, “stressful” market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee is under a house shortage as more out-of-towners are wanting to make the region home, according to area relators.

“We’ve got 66 homes for sale right now today,” said Morristown relator Amy Shrader. “In Hamblen County, for the last 30 days, we’ve already sold 55. So, we’re running out as soon as the house goes on the market.”

Shrader said the market is so scares, she’s sent letters to homeowners asking if they’d sell their home to a client who’s ready to pay cash for that said home. She said new clients are coming as far as Washington searching for a home.

“People move here because in East Tennessee we have low property taxes. We are gun friendly state, which a lot of people appreciate. We got the lakes we’ve got the mountains and we don’t have a state income tax,” Shrader said.

Hunting for a house is looking like a rat race and a headache for buyers like Shannon Zetzsche.

“It’s stressful,” Zetzsche said.

Zetzsche has two weeks to find his family of six a home after he told WVLT News his landlord gave them a 30-day notice to move out, so the home can go up for sale.

“My kids are pretty sad about it. They were five and six years old when they moved in here,” Zetzsche said.

Realtors stress that renters still have options. They suggest renters look over their lease to learn whether there’s a 30-day notice clause, get on a waitlist and move in with family or get pre-qualified for a home.

