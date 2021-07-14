Knox County health director recommends juveniles get vaccinated, despite state guidance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Director of Health Dr. Martha Buchanan still recommends that those eligible for vaccinations get vaccinated, she told WVLT News in an interview Wednesday.

“We’re going to continue to do what we’ve always done, which is encourage parents to talk to their pediatricians and get their kids vaccinated with childhood immunizations, including COVID. Our messaging has always targeted parents and we’ll continue to do that. We’ll continue to work with the schools, to increase access to vaccinations appropriately and do all the things we’ve done in the past,” she said.

Knox County’s stance remains the same after The Tennessean reported that emails from state lawmakers told county health officials to halt vaccine outreach and events aimed towards teens, even though they are eligible for the shots.

Dr. Buchanan emphasized the importance of vaccines for school-aged children as well.

“I think it’s really important for us to understand that we’ve got a measles vaccine, polio vaccine, and several other vaccinations that children need to have for going to school and being a part of the community. And those vaccines are one of the greatest accomplishments in medical history,” she said.

State lawmakers made the change to vaccine promotion shortly after terminating the top vaccine official in the state, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, for reasons that remain unclear. Dr. Fiscus says her firing stems from how the state health department promoted vaccines to teens, and an internal memo she sent to health officials concerning juvenile vaccinations.

Dr. Buchanan spoke highly of Dr. Fiscus, saying Fiscus was “very helpful” at meetings and during consultations.

“Dr. Fiscus is a well respected pediatrician who was over the immunization program at the state level for several years,” she said.

Dr. Buchanan also recommended that people follow the Centers for Disease Control’s guidance on vaccines, masking and social distancing.

