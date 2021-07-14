Advertisement

Knoxville man indicted for vehicular homicide of 15-month-old

A man has been indicted for vehicular homicide after a 15-month-old died in a car crash.
Daryl Rollins
Daryl Rollins(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Daryl Rollins, 25, has been indicted for vehicular homicide and several other charges by a Knox County Grand Jury, officials with the Knoxville Police Department said. The indictment comes for his role in a May 19 crash that occurred on Buffat Mill Road.

Around 8:38 p.m. on May 19, officers responded to a single-car crash when they found a vehicle had crashed and caught fire, an incident report from the KPD says. The vehicle was driving down Buffat Mill Road when the driver missed a stop sign and almost crashed into another car, according to the report. The driver then lost control and drove off the road.

The driver of the car, Rollins, fled the scene before officers could arrive, the report says. Three other passengers, including a 15-month-old girl, were taken to the hospital. The child was later taken to Venderbilt Hospital in Nashville with several burns before passing away due to her injuries, according to the report.

Rollins was booked on Tuesday and has since bonded out, officials said.

