Knoxville Police searching for theft suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who is believed to have stolen personal items from a laundromat. Officers say he stole a wallet, keys and jewelry from the laundromat, located on Chapman Highway. The suspect left the scene in a black vehicle.

If you recognize the suspect, contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online at The East Tennessee Crime Stoppers website or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.