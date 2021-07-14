Advertisement

Knoxville Police searching for theft suspect

The suspect is believed to have stolen personal items from a laundromat on Chapman Highway.
Theft suspect
Theft suspect(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who is believed to have stolen personal items from a laundromat. Officers say he stole a wallet, keys and jewelry from the laundromat, located on Chapman Highway. The suspect left the scene in a black vehicle.

If you recognize the suspect, contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online at The East Tennessee Crime Stoppers website or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson
Pigeon Forge fire chief suspended for responding to fire after drinking
Mine collapse update
One dead, two injured in Knox County mine collapse, Rural Metro Fire reports
Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Pastor of Summer Wells speaks on girl’s disappearance
Dr. Michelle Fiscus
Top Tennessee vaccination official fired
Sevier Co. Sheriff Cruiser
TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Sevier County

Latest News

Ellen "Sis" Mitchell smiling on site of Ellen's Glen
New neighborhood named in honor of Knoxville Habitat for Humanity founder
The University of Tennessee campus
Nine UT head coaches sign contract extensions
Knoxville ranked in top 50 places to live in the country
Dr. Martha Buchanan
Knox County health director recommends juveniles get vaccinated, despite state guidance