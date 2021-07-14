Knoxville ranked in top 50 places to live in the country

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville was voted #41 in the U.S. News and World’s recent report of the top 150 best cities to live in. Cities that ranked were judged based on desirability, job market, quality of life, net migration and good value.

Cities were scored individually for each category out of 10 points. Knoxville scored the following:

6.6 in desirability

7.6 in value

6.6 in job market

6.0 in quality of life

7.0 in net migration

Knoxville scored especially well in cost of living. According to the report, the cost of buying a home in Knoxville is less than many other major metro cities. The city has a composite score of 6.8 out of 10.

Nashville was the highest ranked Tennessee location at #30. Chattanooga came in #49 and Memphis ranked #143.

Boulder, Colorado topped the list for the second year in a row.

You can find more information on the U.S. News website.

