Lady Vol becomes first female athlete on NBA2K video game cover

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vol for life Candace Parker has become the first female athlete to appear on the cover of an NBA2K video game. The official Lady Vol Basketball account announced the new cover Wednesday morning, saying “the legend continues.”

The legend continues 🔥🎮#LVFL Candace Parker becomes the first female cover athlete in the history of the @NBA2K franchise! pic.twitter.com/dGkzHQIqyq — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) July 14, 2021

Parker will appear on the cover of NBA2K22.

