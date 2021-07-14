Advertisement

Lady Vol becomes first female athlete on NBA2K video game cover

Candace Parker will appear on the cover of NBA2K22
WNBA All Star
WNBA All Star(UT Athletics)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vol for life Candace Parker has become the first female athlete to appear on the cover of an NBA2K video game. The official Lady Vol Basketball account announced the new cover Wednesday morning, saying “the legend continues.”

Parker will appear on the cover of NBA2K22.

