Lady Vol becomes first female athlete on NBA2K video game cover
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vol for life Candace Parker has become the first female athlete to appear on the cover of an NBA2K video game. The official Lady Vol Basketball account announced the new cover Wednesday morning, saying “the legend continues.”
