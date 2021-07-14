Mine faced three citations in weeks before collapse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Immel Nyrstar Mine was cited for “regular safety and health” violations three times since July 1, with one written the day before the collapse, according to Mine Safety and Health Administration documents.

One person died and two were injured at the Immel Nyrstar Mine Tuesday, July 13, in Strawberry Plains, according to Rural Metro Fire officials.

Immel Nyrstar was cited twice for communication issues. A the citation the day before the collapse was for voice communications between the surface and refuge chambers, according to the MSHA. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a refuge chamber is a pocket miners can enter in case they are unable to escape the mine in an emergency.

“Refuges are intended to provide mine workers access to clean air, food and water until they can be rescued,” according to the CDC. “If mine workers understand when and how to properly use refuges, their chances of surviving disasters could be greatly improved.”

The mine was also cited for not having proper fire extinguishing equipment near machines that run on their own on July 8, and for having a lack of telephone or possibly a lack of instructions on how to use the phone on July 7.

The collapse is still under investigation and the mine is cooperating with authorities.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.