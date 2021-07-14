Advertisement

Moon wobble in next decade expected to boost high-tide flooding in US

A "dramatic" surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the...
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - A “dramatic” surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the next decade, according to a new study by NASA.

The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, said the rapid increase will start in the mid-2030s, when the moon cycle will increase rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis.

Northern coastlines like Alaska won’t be spared. They also will see an increase, but just a little later.

High-tide floods involve less water than storm surges from a hurricane, but scientists said they are still dangerous.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported over 600 high-tide flooding events in 2019.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

