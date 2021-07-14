Mother of Summer Wells, community hold prayer vigil for missing girl

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hawkins County community and Members of Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church came out to attend a prayer vigil for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells Tuesday.

The girl has been missing for four weeks now, and Pastor David Ryder spoke on her lively personality.

“A wonderful little girl, five years old, full of life, a free spirit. In our church, she didn’t want to sit still, she was so curious. You know, running around, trying to figure things out. And just enjoy the worship service,” Ryder said.

Summer Well’s disappearance has affected people states away. Joseph Broadwater travelled from Virginia to attend the vigil.

“We believe that there’s hope. And that’s one thing we always want to cling on to, especially as Christians, is that we have this hope,” he said.

Summer Well’s Sabbath teacher Robin Lane has had the girl in her class for several years, and spoke on Summer’s time in class.

“There were times where I found it hard to teach because she had her arms around me all the time and there were times I get frustrated with it because it’s like I need to have my hands I need to do my job you know as teaching,” she said. “And she just wanted love so much. And I treasured that. I absolutely treasured that. And I’d do anything to have her arms around my neck again. I really would. I just love her so much and she just had so much love to give.”

The community members are full of hope that Summer will return. “This is just one more miracle. I mean it’s not too much to ask of God. God can do this. He’s got this. We just have to believe,” said lane.

Summer Wells’ mother, Candus Bly, attended the event as well. When asked how she was handling the situation, she told WVLT News that she was ‘hanging in there.”

Bly said her three boys are keeping her busy.

