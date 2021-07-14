New neighborhood named in honor of Knoxville Habitat for Humanity founder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new neighborhood is coming to Knoxville, right off of Strawberry Plains Pike. On Tuesday, Members of Knoxville’s Habitat for Humanity celebrated the organization’s founder Ellen “Sis” Mitchell, by dedicating a new neighborhood in her honor.

Kelle Shultz, the C.E.O. of Knoxville Habitat for Humanity says Mitchell truly loves the Knoxville community.

“She is the founder of Habitat for Humanity, and I’m sure she will share the story of when Miller Fuller, the founder of our whole international organization came to Knoxville many years ago. He preached and preached, and at the end he said ‘who’s with me!?’ and she stood up,” Shultz says.

The neighborhood will be called Ellen’s Glen, providing 35 brand new homes representing Mitchell’s dedication to the organization 35 years ago.

There is 11 acres of land providing space for the three, four and five bedroom homes.

Mitchell says she joined the organization in 1984 while she was attending an informational meeting with the Habitat for Humanity International’s founder, Millard Fuller.

“And that’s the first I knew about habitat. I was very super charged about it. So when I heard they were going to start a chapter here, I got to the meeting and I was the only one who stood up to tell him I would be happy to help,” Mitchell says.

Since the start of the Knoxville Chapter, Shultz says more than 700 homes for families have been provided.

Being able to provide more houses for families at the Ellen’s Glen neighborhood is a dream come true for Mitchell.

“It feels wonderful. I’m honored. I feel very very honored. It’s just a wonderful organization, wonderful people. It’s just a thrill to be here and be a part of this,” Mitchell shared.

Shultz says construction on the first house in the subdivision will begin in January or early February.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.