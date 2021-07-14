Sevierville man charged with aggravated assault in road rage shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Julian Jay Dumas of Sevierville was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a prohibited weapon after allegedly shooting a man during a road rage incident, officials with the Pigeon Forge Police Department said in a report.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3:37 p.m. Tuesday on River Divide Road. Officers found a man that had been shot in the leg at the scene, officials said. The man told police that a driver had been following close behind him, so he turned off the road to allow the driver to pass, according to the report.

The second driver then pulled in behind the man and fired a shot into his leg, officials said. The victim was transported to Leconte Medical Center where he was treated and released.

The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene, but witnesses were about to give officers a vehicle description and registration that allowed them to locate the vehicle, the report said.

