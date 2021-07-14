Advertisement

Smokies stadium to host charity softball tournament

The softball tournament will support a Gatlinburg Police officer who lost his home and family members in a fire.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Officer Robert Frederick charity softball tournament will be held at the Smokies baseball stadium in conjunction with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Frederick was injured over Memorial Day weekend when his home was destroyed by a fire, which also took the lives of his daughter and father-in-law.

Spokespersons with the event say all the money raised will be donated to Frederick and his family.

The tournament is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and gates will open at 5 p.m. The event is free, but $10 raffle tickets will be sold for items donated from various sponsors, spokespersons say. A portion of concession sales will also be donated.

The tournament will involve five teams made up of law enforcement, EMS agencies and 911 dispatchers. Each game will run 50 minutes and the event will end in a championship game.

Donations can also be made to an account at the Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union for those who cannot attend.

