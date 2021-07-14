State Rep. Harshbarger announces Congressional App Challenge for students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Representative Diana Harshbarger announced the launch of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for middle and high school students that live in Tennessee’s First Congressional district.

“I’m excited to announce this wonderful competition for our local students,” said Congresswoman Harshbarger. “This is a great opportunity for students to learn or show-off coding and computer science skills that can lead to well-paying, in-demand jobs in our 21st Century economy.”

The CAC accepts programs and apps written in any language and for any platform, a release from competition spokespersons said.

The competition is open to students of all experience levels. Winners will be picked by a panel of judges, and winning apps will be featured in the U.S. Capitol Building and on www.house.gov.

Those interested should register online before September 10 and submit apps by November 1st.

