Advertisement

State Rep. Harshbarger announces Congressional App Challenge for students

The Congressional App Challenge is open to students interested in coding apps and programs.
Cell phone
Cell phone(KOLD News 13)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Representative Diana Harshbarger announced the launch of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for middle and high school students that live in Tennessee’s First Congressional district.

“I’m excited to announce this wonderful competition for our local students,” said Congresswoman Harshbarger. “This is a great opportunity for students to learn or show-off coding and computer science skills that can lead to well-paying, in-demand jobs in our 21st Century economy.”

The CAC accepts programs and apps written in any language and for any platform, a release from competition spokespersons said.

The competition is open to students of all experience levels. Winners will be picked by a panel of judges, and winning apps will be featured in the U.S. Capitol Building and on www.house.gov.

Those interested should register online before September 10 and submit apps by November 1st.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Pastor of Summer Wells speaks on girl’s disappearance
Missing teen
Teen missing out of Sevier Co.
KPD responds to shooting
Two shot and one dead in Alcoa Highway shooting
Travis Lee Griffith
Middle school teacher and coach indicted for stealing gas
Mine collapse update
One dead, two injured in Knox County mine collapse, Rural Metro Fire reports

Latest News

Scattered to spotty showers on Wednesday
More scattered storms before the heat cranks back up
Mine collapse update
One dead, two injured in Knox County mine collapse, Rural Metro Fire reports
Missing 20-year-old
Missing autistic man found
What relators say about the tight market
House Hunting | What relators say about the tight, “stressful” market