TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told WVLT News that agents were called to Sevier County to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Sevier County on Tuesday night.

“TBI agents have been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Sevier County. Once agents have time to gather preliminary information, we will provide additional details,” said TBI Spokesperson Leslie Earhart.

Sevier County Bureau Chief Kyle Grainger reported that the scene was located at Robertson Road in Wears Valley near an Exxon gas station.

This is a developing story.

