Tennessee to halt vaccine information aimed at juveniles

Tennessee will halt vaccination events and information aimed at teens and juveniles.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report says Tennessee health officials have been told to stop aiming COVID-19 vaccination information at juveniles, the Associated Press reports. The change comes just after the state’s top vaccination official was fired for reasons that are currently unclear.

The Tennessean has cited emails it obtained claiming that the Department of Health told county-level employees to stop online vaccine outreach and vaccine events aimed at teens.

Last month, Republican lawmakers held a legislative hearing where they admonished the agency for how it was informing people about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The AP reports that one email from the health department’s chief medical officer Tim Jones said officials should not promote vaccine events for anyone other than the “general population” and “should not have any pop-up events ‘for adolescents.’”

WVLT News has reached out to the Knox County Health Department for information on how the changes will affect future vaccination events.

