That football feeling is back for area high schools

Teams undergoing offseason drills unlike last summer
7 on 7 practice at Blankenship Field in oak Ridge
7 on 7 practice at Blankenship Field in oak Ridge(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This Friday, your varsity All Access station will be at 3-Ridges Golf Course for the annual High School Football Preseason Media Day.

On the field, it was time for a little 7 on 7 action over at Blankenship Field in Oak Ridge. Included, of course, the host Wildcats, who made it to the Class-5A state championship game last year. Among the teams the host Wildcats welcomed in was Knoxville Catholic and new head coach Korey Mobbs. The Cats, of course, are led by veteran coach Joe Gaddis who says what a difference a year makes, “No 7 on 7 last year, no scrimmages last year, really nothing till the first game. We spent a lot of time last year seems like talking about Covid and all the restrictions and things to avoid so it’s good to get back to normal.”

Head coach Antonio Mays and his Austin-East student athletes, who’ve been through a great deal with the pandemic and the unrest within their community, are focused and certainly appear to have football on their minds. Also on hand was a spirited bunch of Wartburg Central Bulldogs led by head coach Kevin Human.

Again coach Human and the other coaches and their players from our area will be available for Media Day on Friday. And don’t forget football fans, the annual Kickoff Classic is back. This years jamboree at Neyland Stadium will take place on Aubust the 13th.

