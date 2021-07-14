Travel industry conference returns to Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parts of the travel industry are still trying to get back in business, and that’s the focus of a three day conference in Pigeon Forge.

Travel industry members gathered at The Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center to talk about how to get back up and running sectors of the industry that have not recovered fully. Specifically, they’re talking about the motorcoach industry. That’s a huge part of business for everything from hotels to local attractions.

Tour operators have not been able to fully get back open but are hoping to soon.

“There’s been a huge ‘V’ shape in travel you see every day out here on the Pigeon Forge Parkway, the traffic, people are ready to go and we’re ready to, we’re trying to figure out the best way to help them do that,” said Melinda Hughey, Southeast USA Spotlight.

This is the 8th time this group has held the conference to discuss travel issues. The conference couldn’t be held last year because of COVID-19.

