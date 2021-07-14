Advertisement

Travel industry conference returns to Pigeon Forge

Travel industry members gathered at The Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center to talk about how to get back up and running.
(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parts of the travel industry are still trying to get back in business, and that’s the focus of a three day conference in Pigeon Forge.

Travel industry members gathered at The Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center to talk about how to get back up and running sectors of the industry that have not recovered fully. Specifically, they’re talking about the motorcoach industry. That’s a huge part of business for everything from hotels to local attractions.

Tour operators have not been able to fully get back open but are hoping to soon.

“There’s been a huge ‘V’ shape in travel you see every day out here on the Pigeon Forge Parkway, the traffic, people are ready to go and we’re ready to, we’re trying to figure out the best way to help them do that,” said Melinda Hughey, Southeast USA Spotlight.

This is the 8th time this group has held the conference to discuss travel issues. The conference couldn’t be held last year because of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson
Pigeon Forge fire chief suspended for responding to fire after drinking
Mine collapse update
One dead, two injured in Knox County mine collapse, Rural Metro Fire reports
Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Pastor of Summer Wells speaks on girl’s disappearance
Dr. Michelle Fiscus
Top Tennessee vaccination official fired
Sevier Co. Sheriff Cruiser
TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Sevier County

Latest News

Kyle Grainger at Ripley's Aquarium
WVLT’s Kyle Grainger visits Ripley’s Aquarium for Shark Week
Ellen "Sis" Mitchell smiling on site of Ellen's Glen
New neighborhood named in honor of Knoxville Habitat for Humanity founder
Theft suspect
Knoxville Police searching for theft suspect
The University of Tennessee campus
Nine UT head coaches sign contract extensions