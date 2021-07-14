Advertisement

Treating monkeys quite common for Morristown Veterinarian

Larry Mangum say he treats around two monkeys a day.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the state of Tennessee it is legal for people to have monkeys as pets, and one Morristown veterinarian says it isn’t uncommon for him to treat some.

The Sevierville Police Department charged two people form Indiana with aggravated animal cruelty after leaving two monkeys in a hot car outside of Soaky Mountain Waterpark.

One of the monkeys died, the second was brought to veterinarian Larry Mangum at The Appalachian Animal Hospital.

“We normally see two monkeys a day so it’s not unusual to have one in here” Mangum.

Mangum named the 6-week old monkey Rowdy for his rambunctious nature. He says monkeys are used to tropical climates, but cannot survive for hours in a hot car. Rowdy had to be treated for heat exhaustion. The other monkey died in the car.

“The police brought him to me because I do a lot of primate medical work,” said Mangum.

Mangum says a pet monkey like Rowdy costs $4,000. Mangum says people bring their monkeys from Kentucky, Georgia, and Alabama to get treated at his animal hospital. The Humane Society says monkeys can live up to 40 years.

They say as a monkey gets older their behavior can be unpredictable and even dangerous.

