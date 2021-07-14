Trying Tennessee’s best hot dogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2009 Daniel Prince and Bruce Flomberg merged their small lawn care companies together. Cutting grass and working in the sun can work up quite the appetite, looking for something quick, cheap and tasty, Daniel and Bruce went looking for hot dogs.

Five years later, D&B Hot Dogs and Ice Cream was born. The duo use 100% all-beef hot dogs and bread baked daily to serve as the foundation of their company.

Their commitment to crafting the perfect dog has helped pick up a few awards over the last seven years.

Yelp! named D&B a Top 25 hot dog spot in the U.S. & Canada, and both MSN and Travel & Leisure say D&B is the #1 hot dog spot in Tennessee.

It’s not just the hot dogs that Knoxville customers have been craving. They also offer burgers, brats, fries, onion rings and 16 flavors of Blue Bell Ice Cream.

WVLT News This Morning’s Harry Sullivan & Casey Wheeless decided to head down to the Solway restaurant and see if it lived up to the hot dog hype.

To learn more about D&B and to check out their menu, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.