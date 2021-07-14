Advertisement

WVLT’s Kyle Grainger visits Ripley’s Aquarium for Shark Week

Shark Week returns to Ripley’s Aquarium.
Kyle Grainger at Ripley's Aquarium
Kyle Grainger at Ripley's Aquarium(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - They can be scary, but they are pretty friendly, it’s Shark Week so Kyle Grainger headed to Ripley’s Aquarium to see the sharks.

Kyle jumped in Ray Bay to feed the rays and the sharks at the aquarium. They just swam around him, and one ray even knocked him over when he didn’t have food for them.

The whale shark is the world’s largest fish and get up to about 65 feet and weigh 75-thousand pounds.

Overall Kyle says they were pretty friendly in the water.

“The rays are naturally docile creatures. Really, the only thing that provokes them is they get scared, looking for food but naturally they’re docile creatures, they’re just swimming along,” said the trainer.

Did you know? There are more than 1,000 species of sharks and rays. New species are discovered every year.

