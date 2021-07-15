Advertisement

9-Year-Old in Perry County found safe, Endangered Child Alert canceled

The 9-year-old out of Perry County has been found safe.
9-year-old found safe
9-year-old found safe(TBI)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sapphire Robles, the 9-year-old at the center of an Endangered Child Alert by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been found safe, according to the TBI.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, Sapphire Robles went missing Thursday, July 15 while wearing a pink shirt, beige shorts.

The TBI tweeted about her missing around 4:26 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

“Always happy to report a quick resolution,” TBI Public Information Officer Susan Niland tweeted.

