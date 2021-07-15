9-Year-Old in Perry County found safe, Endangered Child Alert canceled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sapphire Robles, the 9-year-old at the center of an Endangered Child Alert by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been found safe, according to the TBI.

UPDATE: Happy to report Sapphire has been located, and is safe.

Thank you to all for getting the word out so quickly!! pic.twitter.com/RniRwMEpBe — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 15, 2021

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, Sapphire Robles went missing Thursday, July 15 while wearing a pink shirt, beige shorts.

The TBI tweeted about her missing around 4:26 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

“Always happy to report a quick resolution,” TBI Public Information Officer Susan Niland tweeted.

