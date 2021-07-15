Crossville man charged in stabbing

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just after 8:00 p,m, Wednesday the Fairfield Glade Police Department was called to an assault with a possible stabbing in the 100 block of Runnymead Road.

Police say when officers arrived they found one victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and back. Officers were able to locate a knife in close proximity to a suspect inside the home, and the police took the suspect into custody.

Cumberland County Sheriff Office Investigators were called to the location and identified the suspect as 56-year-old Louis Anderson from Crossville.

Police have charged Andrson with Aggravated Assault and transported him to the Cumberland County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Officers said the victim was flown to U.T. Medical Center by Lifestar and their condition is unknown at this time.

