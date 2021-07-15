Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park welcomed newborns one day apart

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park welcomed two newborn animals just one day apart. A Nile Hippopotamus born on Monday and a Western Lowland Gorilla on Tuesday.

Disney’s animal care team are supervising both animals and say they are healthy.

Azizi, the mother gorilla gave birth on Tuesday, backstage at the theme park and introduced the newborn to the family troop, soon after. The infant can be seen onstage at the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail. The newborn has a big brother, Cory, who was born in 2014.

Tuma, the mother hippopotamus welcomed her newborn on Monday. Shortly after, it made a debut in the park’s Safi River on Kilimanjaro Safaris and may been seen by guests as she is allegedly moving through the water like a pro. The mother and father have a total of nine in the family.

Disney’s animal care team is giving both mothers ample time to spend with their newborns. Disney says updates will be shared soon, including the sex and weight of the new arrivals.

