Advertisement

Documents reveal Pigeon Forge Fire Chief drank alcohol, drove city car to scene before suspension

A Notice of Disciplinary Action shows what lead to the suspension of Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson.
Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson
Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson(WVLT / WBXX)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Tony Watson of the Pigeon Forge Fire Department was suspended for drinking an alcoholic beverage before responding to a fire on July 5. New documents obtained by WVLT News reveal more details in the case that lead to a three day unpaid suspension.

Chief Watson responded to a fire call where he was told that he could leave, according to a Notice of Disciplinary Action from the City of Pigeon Forge. He decided to stay and spoke with some of the officials on scene where they noticed the smell of alcohol and a different behavior from Watson and reported it to the Deputy Fire Chief, according to Pigeon Forge City Manager Earlene Teaster.

“The deputy Fire Chief made you aware that he had the call handled and if you wanted to leave, it would be fine,” the document states. “You decided to stay a little while and spoke to several employees while there.”

Watson admitting to drinking before responding to the call as well as driving a city vehicle, according to Easter.

Chief Watson suspended by WVLT News on Scribd

Sample HTML block

The City of Pigeon Forge has a drug and alcohol policy that states firefighters cannot “consume alcohol within five hours before reporting for duty as well as while on standby, on-call, on duty, or while in or on City property”, according to the notice. It also forbids “reporting to work under the influence of, or to be impaired in any by by alcohol.”

Teaster stated that it is a privilege that Watson is in the position to have access to a city vehicle at all times in order to respond to city business.

Watson made a statement about the incident, saying he disappointed his fellow firefighters.

“It is with great remorse and regret that I have disappointed my fellow firefighters, Pigeon Forge’s city management, our community, my friends and most especially, my family,” Watson said. “I take full responsibility for the consumption of an alcoholic beverage on July 5 and subsequently responding to a fire scene later that night. Moving forward, this will not happen again as I work to rebuild the trust that I jeopardized with this lapse in judgement.”

Watson returned to work on July 14 but is suspended from any business travel until August 31.

If Watson violates the drug and alcohol policy again, he may face additional disciplinary actions that may include being fired.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
This image of the International Space Station and the docked space shuttle Endeavour, flying at...
International Space Station to pass over Knoxville multiple times
Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson
Pigeon Forge fire chief suspended for responding to fire after drinking
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Ice Bears release 2021-2022 schedule
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04, 2017 - Power T flag during the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game between the...
Vols to open 2025 season with Syracuse
Dr. Michelle Fiscus
TN Vaccine official fired after leadership complaints, according to state records
Deputies are looking for the people that damaged a North Knox greenway
Vandals damage North Knox Greenway