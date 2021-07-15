Father and son reunited with ashes after boat and truck stolen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In June, David and Chuck Lowrie drove from their home in Grundy County to Dandridge to take part in a fishing tournament.

The Monday morning before the tournament was set to start, Hank walked out of the Hampton Inn Hotel that the father and son were staying at to find their truck and the boat had been stolen.

Inside the boat was one item that couldn’t be replaced: a medallion with the ashes of David’s father.

David’s father died earlier in the year. To remember him, David had two gold medallions made with his ashes in the middle so the three could continue to fish together.

Inside a paper box, on the boat that was stolen, rested the gold medallion that was Hanks, along with the thousands of dollars of fishing gear.

”I just want this back, I just want the other half of my daddy back, please,” David Lowrie said standing outside a Dandridge boat dock next to a boat loaned to them.

Three weeks later, on a Friday afternoon, Hank got a call from an investigator in Cocke County.

”It’s such a huge relief and I’m telling you I probably cried 15 more times Friday night thanking God, and thanking these guys, it’s like the world off my shoulders,” said Lowrie.

Police in Newport used word of mouth and tracked down the stolen medallion. ”Luckily got word to the right place and somebody said if you look you can find it,” said Newport Police Chief Maurice Shults.

Driving over Monday, David and Hank were thankful they got this piece of them back.

”It’s just impossible to fully describe what this means,” said Lowrie.

Due to the investigation, Police were unable to tell where they found the missing medallion.

While the boat and truck have been found, this small piece was the most important of the bunch.

”This was part of dad, I mean there’s ashes in this, and when I first decided we were doing that I got one for me and one for Hank so every time we went fishing dad could still go,” said Lowrie.

Along with the medallion, police also located the gun David got Hank for his 21st birthday.

The family’s boat is now in Nashville being repaired and refitted. The truck is in an unknown condition right now.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.