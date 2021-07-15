Advertisement

Floyd County students, parents, and teachers excited to receive free school supplies

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Board of Education has recently unanimously voted to purchase school supplies for every student in the county.

“All consumable school supplies that would be your teacher list,” said Floyd County Interim Superintendent Anna Shepard. “ Pencils, paper, folders, and things of that nature. That’s the kind of things we’re going to purchasing for every student.”

The school district has decided to use the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) to purchase the supplies each teacher requests on their supply list.

“I know many educators, they take a lot of heart,” said Floyd County teacher and parent LeAnn Hamilton. “We go home and we worry about our students and this is just something that we can just get back in the classroom and get excited about again and just get the ball moving.”

After the pandemic, families may be feeling a financial strain. The hope is that this gesture will help these students return to school smoothly and without families having to stress about supplies.

“I feel like the gesture is going above and beyond on the part of our Board of Education and our community,” said Hamilton. “I think it’s going to be a blessing for all our students. We’re going to see great things.”

To learn more, visit the Floyd County Schools’ Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson
Documents reveal Pigeon Forge Fire Chief drank alcohol, drove city car to scene before suspension
Tennessee governor pushes back on youth vaccination claims
Tennessee governor pushes back on youth vaccination claims

Latest News

Proposed stadium would cost an estimated $65 million in taxpayer money, along with $140 million...
Knoxville block party for downtown stadium plan
Fort Sanders street cleaning scheduled over next two weekends
Fort Sanders street cleaning scheduled over two weekends
Police seal
Lafollette shooting leaves one dead
Friday is hot and humid ahead of a cold front.
Hot with isolated storms today ahead of the weekend cold front
Dr. Michelle Fiscus
Dr. Fiscus responds to state’s recommendations for firings