Advertisement

“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert

Almost a month since Summer Wells went missing and her father, Don Wells, said he doesn’t expect to see his daughter alive.
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summer Wells has been missing since June 15 and her father, Don Wells, does not expect to see her alive.

“Statistically speaking there’s a good chance she’s already dead,” Wells told the Kingsport Times News on Monday. “I hate to think that. I love her with all my heart. If nothing else, I’ll see her in the resurrection.”

Wells said he believes Summer was abducted but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has no evidence to confirm that. The agency is still investigating the circumstances leading to the 5-year-old’s disappearance.

“It’s been awesome between me and her and so really, it’s killed me since she’s been gone,” said Wells.

Wells told the paper he was so upset, he couldn’t take a lie detector test for two days after the disappearance and that Summer’s mother was made to wait five days before being tested. He says they passed the tests, but could still be under suspicion.

The TBI and other agencies continue to search for the missing girl.

Summer is described as being a white female with short blonde hair and blue eyes. She is three feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds.

Anyone with credible information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson
Pigeon Forge fire chief suspended for responding to fire after drinking
Mine collapse update
One dead, two injured in Knox County mine collapse, Rural Metro Fire reports
Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Pastor of Summer Wells speaks on girl’s disappearance
Dr. Michelle Fiscus
Top Tennessee vaccination official fired
This image of the International Space Station and the docked space shuttle Endeavour, flying at...
International Space Station to pass over Knoxville multiple times

Latest News

Money
Tennessee ranked fifth among America’s top states for business
Knoxville Police Officers will be in city limits schools.
KPD Officers set to be in Knox County Schools this Fall
Sunny and hot day expected Thursday
Heat cranks back up with a small rain break
Hot and drier through Friday but getting cloudy this weekend!
Hot and drier through Friday but getting cloudy this weekend!